DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 15 (DTB) Price Target Decreased by 9.40% to 24.37

August 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:DTB) has been revised to 24.37 / share. This is an decrease of 9.40% from the prior estimate of 26.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.68 to a high of 28.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from the latest reported closing price of 21.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTB is 0.23%, an increase of 23.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 1,691K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DTB / DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 15/10/2080 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 688K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 11.02% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 30.45% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 185K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 26.65% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 157K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 14.68% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

