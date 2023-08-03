News & Insights

DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01 (DTG) Price Target Decreased by 7.60% to 23.99

August 03, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01 (NYSE:DTG) has been revised to 23.99 / share. This is an decrease of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 25.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.33 to a high of 27.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from the latest reported closing price of 21.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTG is 0.13%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 2,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DTG / DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01/12/2081 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 838K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 12.64% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 515K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 17.08% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 256K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 220K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 13.74% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 17.03% over the last quarter.

