DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01 (DTG) Price Target Decreased by 7.60% to 23.99

The average one-year price target for DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01 (NYSE:DTG) has been revised to 23.99 / share. This is an decrease of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 25.97 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.33 to a high of 27.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from the latest reported closing price of 21.06 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Co. - 4.375% DB REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTG is 0.13%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 2,731K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 838K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 12.64% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 515K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 17.08% over the last quarter.
PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 256K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 220K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 13.74% over the last quarter.
PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 17.03% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- DTE Energy reports second quarter earnings
- 2Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 EXHIBIT 99.2 Safe harbor statement 2 The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements con
- DTE ENERGY COMPANY THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE DATED AS OF May 1, 2023 SUPPLEMENTING THE AMENDED AND RESTATED INDENTURE DATED AS OF APRIL 9, 2001 PROVIDING FOR 2023 SERIES C 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028
- INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 1, 2023 DTE ELECTRIC COMPANY formerly known as The Detroit Edison Company (One Energy Plaza, Detroit, Michigan 48226) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. (500 Ross Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15262) AS TRU
- 1 DTE Energy and Michigan stakeholders reach historic clean energy settlement agreement Transformational plan projects $2.5 billion in reduced future costs to customers1 while building enough Michigan-made renewables to power ~4 million homes • Achie
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.