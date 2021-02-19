DTE Energy Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $275 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $271 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24

