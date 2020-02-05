DTE Energy Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $258 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $258 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30

