Markets
DTE

DTE Energy Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $258 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $258 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular