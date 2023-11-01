News & Insights

DTE Energy Co Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

November 01, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $332 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $298 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $332 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.61 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.86

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.85

