Markets
DTE

DTE Energy Co Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $319 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $351 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.91 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.06 - $6.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTE

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular