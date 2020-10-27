DTE Energy Co Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $476 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $504 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.61 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.10

