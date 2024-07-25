DTE Energy Co Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $322 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $201 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $322 Mln. vs. $201 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $0.97 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.