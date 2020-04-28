Markets
DTE

DTE Energy Co Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $340 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $320 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.47 - $6.75

