DTE Energy Co Profit Drops In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $313 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $313 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $2.16 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.