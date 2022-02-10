DTE Energy Co Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $306 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $306 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.42 last year.

