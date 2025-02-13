News & Insights

DTE Energy Co Bottom Line Falls In Q4, Misses Estimates

February 13, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $292 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $292 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $2.02 last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported operating earnings of $314 million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $406 million, or $1.97 per share, posted for the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, DTE Energy expects operating earnings of $7.09 to $7.23 per share.

