DTE Energy CEO Jerry Norcia To Take Additional Role Of Chairman As Gerry Anderson Set To Retire

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE), a diversified energy company, said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer or CEO, Jerry Norcia will assume the additional role of Chairman, to succeed Gerry Anderson, with effect from May 5.

Gerry Anderson is scheduled to retire on June 30.

It was in 2019 that Norcia was named as Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit-based DTE Energy.

