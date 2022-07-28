DTE Energy Boosts FY22 Operating Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) raised its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, based on the first-half results.

For fiscal 2022, DTE Energy now projects operating earnings in a range of $5.90 to $6.10 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.80 to $6.00 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.98 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $37 million or $0.19 per share, sharply lower than $179 million or $0.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, operating earnings for the quarter was $0.88 per share, compared to $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.