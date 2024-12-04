DTE Energy Benefits From Investments and Renewable Expansion

DTE Energy DTE has long-term capital expenditure plans to improve its infrastructure and renewable generation portfolio. The company is shutting down coal-fired units and replacing them with clean sources to produce electricity.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to unfavorable rate revisions and challenges in the energy trading business.

DTE’s Tailwinds



DTE Energy pursues a rigorous capital investment program to maintain and improve the dependability of its electric and natural gas utility infrastructure. The company plans to invest a total of $25 billion over the next five years. Moreover, it intends to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years to promote the use of electric vehicles. With these expenditures, DTE Energy should be able to meet its long-term operating earnings growth rate of 6-8%.



Apart from its utility operations, DTE Energy continues to make progress in its non-utility business, which provides diversity to its earnings stream. DTE Vantage’s capital investments in the 2024-2028 period are expected to be in the range of $1-$1.5 billion for renewable energy and custom energy solutions.



DTE is eliminating coal plants to increase its clean energy contribution to the industry. To that purpose, DTE Electric has already decommissioned all 11 coal-fired power units from its Trenton Channel, River Rouge and St. Clair facilities, reducing carbon emissions from its portfolio. The company intends to end its use of coal-fired power plants in 2032 and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for its electric and gas utility operations by 2050.

Headwinds Faced by DTE



Electric and gas rates for the utilities set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Michigan Public Service Commission might have an adverse impact on DTE Energy. The length of time that passes between the occurrence of expenses and their recovery in customers' rates may have an effect on the company's capacity to recover costs.



In the near future, DTE Energy anticipates that the market circumstances for its Energy Trading business will continue to be difficult. According to the company, fluctuations in commodity prices and the unpredictability of the effects of regulatory changes and modifications to Regional Transmission Organization operating guidelines might affect this segment's profitability.

DTE Stock Price Movement



In the past six months, shares of DTE have rallied 7.3% against the industry’s growth of 8.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Vistra VST, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Avangrid Inc. AGR and NiSource Inc. NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vistra’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 17.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.05% in the last four quarters.



Avangrid’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 43.82% in the last four quarters.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.43% in the last four quarters.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.