DTE Energy to Benefit From Investments & Clean Energy Generation

DTE Energy DTE has long-term capital expenditure plans to upgrade and expand its infrastructure to provide efficient services to its customers. The company is also making consistent investments to boost its renewable generation portfolio.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to its poor financial position and challenges in the energy trading business.

Tailwinds Favoring DTE



DTE Energy has a strong capital investment program to maintain and increase the dependability of its electric and natural gas utility infrastructure. The company plans to invest a total of $30 billion over the next five years, which implies a 20% improvement over its prior five-year investment plan. With these expenditures, DTE Energy should be able to meet its long-term operating earnings growth rate of 6-8%.



DTE Energy is also expanding its clean energy generation portfolio. Its DTE Electric subsidiary put 2,300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy into service as of Dec. 31, 2024. It has also commenced the development of a 220 MW battery energy storage facility. Over the next 10 years, the company expects to invest more than $11 billion in the clean energy transition.



DTE Energy is progressing in its non-utility business, enhancing its earnings diversification. DTE Vantage plans to invest between $1.5 and $2 billion in renewable energy and tailored energy solutions from 2025 to 2029. This strategic investment supports the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

Headwinds Faced by DTE



DTE Energy’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024 totaled $0.09 billion. As of the same date, its long-term debt was $20.69 billion, significantly higher than the cash balance. Its current debt of $2.36 billion also came in quite higher than its cash position. This implies that the company holds a weak solvency position.



DTE Energy anticipates that the market circumstances for its Energy Trading business will continue to be challenging. According to the company, fluctuations in commodity prices and the unpredictability of the effects of regulatory changes and modifications to Regional Transmission Organization operating guidelines might affect this segment's profitability.

DTE Stock Price Movement



In the past year, DTE shares have rallied 20.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are CMS Energy Corporation CMS, CenterPoint Energy CNP and WEC Energy Group WEC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last four quarters.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last four quarters.



WEC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.8%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.34% in the last four quarters.

