DTE Energy Appoints Casey Santos to Board of Directors

DTE Energy appoints Casey Santos to its board, bringing extensive technology and leadership experience to the company.

DTE Energy has appointed Casey Santos to its board of directors as of February 6, 2025. Santos, the current chief technology officer at Caliber, brings over 25 years of leadership experience, including roles as the chief information officer at Asurion and experience in the finance industry and with McKinsey. Her expertise in innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is expected to support DTE’s goals of building a more advanced energy grid and providing sustainable energy solutions. Santos, who has a strong background in STEM and has held various leadership and board roles, is enthusiastic about contributing to DTE’s mission to enhance people's lives through energy. DTE Energy serves millions of customers in Michigan and is focused on carbon reduction and community engagement.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Casey Santos to the board brings extensive expertise in innovation, digital transformation, and cybersecurity, which is crucial for DTE Energy’s future initiatives.

Santos’s background includes leadership roles that align with DTE's mission to enhance energy delivery and improve customer experiences.

Her recognition as a top leader in technology indicates strong potential for enhancing DTE's reputation and strategic direction in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may indicate a need for new leadership or skills at the board level, suggesting prior members may not have met current technological or strategic demands.



The mention of Santos's expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity could imply that DTE Energy is currently facing challenges in these areas, necessitating external expertise.



DTE Energy is highlighting its aggressive carbon reduction goals, which may draw attention to past shortcomings or delays in achieving sustainability targets.

FAQ

Who is the new board member of DTE Energy?

Casey Santos has been appointed to the board of directors of DTE Energy as of February 6, 2025.

What is Casey Santos's professional background?

Casey Santos has over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, including roles at Caliber and Asurion.

What expertise does Casey Santos bring to DTE Energy?

Santos provides expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovation.

What is DTE Energy's mission?

DTE Energy aims to improve lives through safe, reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy solutions.

How does DTE Energy contribute to community initiatives?

DTE Energy supports volunteerism, education, philanthropy, and economic progress as part of its community commitment.

Detroit, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) has named Casey Santos to its board of directors effective Feb. 6. Santos recently joined Caliber as chief technology officer. Prior to Caliber, Santos led Asurion’s global technology and procurement teams as their chief information officer. She has more than 25 years of experience as an executive leader, an independent board director for public and private organizations, and advisor with expertise across a diverse range of industries, business lines and functions.





“We are pleased to welcome Casey to DTE Energy’s board of directors,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. “Her deep expertise in leading innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity will be invaluable to DTE as we work to build the grid of the future and deliver safe, reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to our customers now and in the years to come.”





“DTE Energy’s mission to improve people’s lives with their energy directly aligns with my values,” Santos said. “Energy is essential to modern life, and I look forward to contributing my personal energy to serve millions of people in Michigan and across the United States.”





Prior to her work at Asurion, Santos held technology leadership roles in the finance industry and was a strategy consultant with McKinsey serving clients in the United States and Europe. Santos began her career as a NASA Flight Controller supporting over 20 space shuttle missions, including the first MIR docking and Hubble Telescope repair missions.





Santos earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holds dual master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, including a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School and a Master of Arts in management from the Lauder Institute. She has been recognized for her contributions to the industry and community, most recently as a Top 100 Chief in Tech Leaders to Watch in 2024 by WomenTech Network, Nashville Technology Council’s CIO of the Year in 2023, and a HiTec 100 Leader in 2019 and 2023. She is a member of Latino Corporate Directors Association, Women Corporate Directors, NACD, and T200. She is the Board Chair of the Nashville Technology Council and works with non-profits to help advance STEM education and technology leadership.







