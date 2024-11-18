DTE Energy announces additional $100M investment to rebuild electric grid

DTE Energy (DTE) announced the construction of three new electric substations as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing power outage frequency by 30% while cutting outage time in half by 2029. The new substations will be in Northville Township, Pontiac and Shelby Township and represent a total investment of more than $100 million. The new substations under construction are: Northville Township: $57M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the expanding technology corridor in Northville Township and Plymouth. Pontiac: $17M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to help improve reliability and increase capacity on the southwest side of Pontiac. Shelby Township: $39M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the growing industrial and commercial demand along 23 and 24 Mile Roads.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.