DTE Energy announces additional $100M investment to rebuild electric grid

November 18, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

DTE Energy (DTE) announced the construction of three new electric substations as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing power outage frequency by 30% while cutting outage time in half by 2029. The new substations will be in Northville Township, Pontiac and Shelby Township and represent a total investment of more than $100 million. The new substations under construction are: Northville Township: $57M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the expanding technology corridor in Northville Township and Plymouth. Pontiac: $17M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to help improve reliability and increase capacity on the southwest side of Pontiac. Shelby Township: $39M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the growing industrial and commercial demand along 23 and 24 Mile Roads.

