DTE Energy announces additional $100M investment to rebuild electric grid

DTE Energy (DTE) announced the construction of three new electric substations as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing power outage frequency by 30% while cutting outage time in half by 2029. The new substations will be in Northville Township, Pontiac and Shelby Township and represent a total investment of more than $100 million. The new substations under construction are: Northville Township: $57M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the expanding technology corridor in Northville Township and Plymouth. Pontiac: $17M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to help improve reliability and increase capacity on the southwest side of Pontiac. Shelby Township: $39M investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the growing industrial and commercial demand along 23 and 24 Mile Roads.
