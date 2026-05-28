DTE Energy Announces $1.6 Bln Investment In Michigan's Clean Energy, Partnering With LG Energy

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy (DTE) announced a $1.6 billion investment in Michigan's clean energy, partnering with LG Energy Solution Vertech, Inc. to develop Michigan-made battery energy storage systems across the state.

"The procurement agreement will support eight projects with battery systems delivered over a two-year period, generating an estimated $2.3 billion in total economic impact," the company said.

The eight energy storage projects will deliver 1.5 gigawatts, or 6 gigawatt hours of battery storage, which will enhance grid reliability.

The battery energy storage systems will store electricity during times of excess generation and distribute the power to customers as needed. This will reduce strain on the grid.

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