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DTE Energy Announces $1.6 Bln Investment In Michigan's Clean Energy, Partnering With LG Energy

May 28, 2026 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy (DTE) announced a $1.6 billion investment in Michigan's clean energy, partnering with LG Energy Solution Vertech, Inc. to develop Michigan-made battery energy storage systems across the state.

"The procurement agreement will support eight projects with battery systems delivered over a two-year period, generating an estimated $2.3 billion in total economic impact," the company said.

The eight energy storage projects will deliver 1.5 gigawatts, or 6 gigawatt hours of battery storage, which will enhance grid reliability.

The battery energy storage systems will store electricity during times of excess generation and distribute the power to customers as needed. This will reduce strain on the grid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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