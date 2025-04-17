DTE Energy to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 1, 2025

DTE Energy will announce Q1 2025 earnings on May 1, 2025, with a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

DTE Energy will release its first quarter 2025 earnings report on May 1, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day, and it will be available for listening via a live internet broadcast on the company’s investor website. Those interested can also join the call by phone using provided toll-free and toll numbers. DTE Energy, based in Detroit, serves 2.3 million electric customers and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan, while also focusing on renewable energy and carbon reduction initiatives. Additional company information can be accessed online or through their various social media platforms.

Potential Positives

DTE Energy will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings, which could provide valuable insights into the company's financial performance and strategy.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and the public to engage directly with the company's management and gain transparent updates.

DTE Energy's commitment to carbon reduction goals positions it favorably in the growing market for sustainable energy solutions.

The company's broad customer base—2.3 million electric customers and 1.3 million gas customers in Michigan—demonstrates its significant presence and potential for stable revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming earnings report indicates a period of anticipation that could suggest uncertainty about financial performance, particularly if investors are wary of the company's previous results or market conditions.

The mention of aggressive carbon reduction goals may indicate regulatory pressures or public scrutiny regarding the company’s environmental practices, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about compliance and reputation.

Promoting volunteerism and philanthropy without disclosing specific achievements or metrics could be perceived as an attempt to divert attention from other areas, potentially raising questions about the company's overall performance and community impact.

FAQ

When will DTE Energy announce its first quarter 2025 earnings?

DTE Energy will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 1, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the DTE Energyearnings conference call

The conference call to discuss earnings results will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 1, 2025.

How can I listen to the DTE Energyearnings call

You can listen to the live internet broadcast of theearnings callat dteenergy.com/investors.

What is the passcode for the DTE Energy conference call?

The passcode to access the DTE Energy conference call is 4987588.

Where can I find more information about DTE Energy?

More information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com and other affiliated websites.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DTE Insider Trading Activity

$DTE insiders have traded $DTE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANN CHAVEZ (Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,062 shares for an estimated $935,008

MATTHEW T. PAUL (Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co.) sold 3,801 shares for an estimated $492,457

TRACY J MYRICK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,014 shares for an estimated $131,738

$DTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $DTE stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DTE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DTE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

$DTE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DTE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DTE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $143.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $142.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Sophie Karp from KeyBanc set a target price of $138.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $137.0 on 10/21/2024

DETROIT, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens Thursday, May 1, 2025.





The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day.





Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at



dteenergy.com/investors



. The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada toll free is: (888) 510-2008. The telephone dial-in USA toll is: (646) 960-0306 and the Canada dial-in toll is: (289) 514-5035. The passcode is 4987588. The webcast will be archived on the DTE Energy website at



dteenergy.com/investors



.







About DTE Energy







DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at



dteenergy.com



,



empoweringmichigan.com



,



x.com/DTE_Energy



and



facebook.com/dteenergy



.







For more information, members of the media may contact



:





Dan Miner, DTE Energy: 313.235.5555











For further information, analysts may call:







Matt Krupinski, DTE Energy: 313.235.6649





John Dermody, DTE Energy: 313.235.8750



