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DTE Energy Again Confirms FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook; Q2 Net Profit Rises

July 28, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) again confirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to DTE of $282 million or $1.36 per share, higher than $274 million or $1.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, operating earnings for the quarter was $1.32 per share, compared to $1.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $147.25, up $0.06 or 0.04 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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