DTE Energy Advances Growth Through Renewables and Data Centers

DTE Energy Company DTE is strengthening and expanding its infrastructure through long-term capital investments focused on renewable energy and grid modernization to support sustainable growth and improve customer service reliability. DTE is also benefiting from rising electricity demand from data centers.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to face regulatory risks and challenges in its Energy Trading business amid commodity price volatility.

Key Factors Driving DTE’s Growth

DTE Energy continues to invest in renewable generation and energy storage to strengthen its position as Michigan’s largest producer and investor in renewable energy. The company plans to invest $10 billion in renewables and $2.5 billion in energy storage over the next five years while targeting average renewable additions of 900 megawatts (MW) annually. DTE also aims to expand energy storage capacity to more than 2,950 MW by 2042 and is progressing a 220-MW battery storage project expected to enter service in late 2026.



DTE is also benefiting from rising data center demand driven by AI and cloud computing growth. By supplying renewable power, the company continues securing new contracts and expanding its presence in the technology sector. DTE recently received approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission for its 1.4-gigawatt (GW) Oracle data center project, which is under construction, and also signed an agreement to supply power to Google’s 1 GW Michigan data center.



As part of its long-term clean energy strategy, DTE aims to generate enough electricity from Michigan wind and solar resources to power nearly 5.5 million homes by 2042 through its MIGreenPower program, supporting its long-term carbon reduction goals.

Key Challenges Ahead of DTE

Electric and gas rates for DTE Energy’s utility operations are regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, limiting the company’s ability to adjust rates without prior approval. Any new regulations or changes in regulatory interpretations could negatively affect its operations and financial performance.



The company also expects continued challenges in its Energy Trading segment in the current market environment. Commodity price volatility, potential regulatory changes and updates to Regional Transmission Organization guidelines may continue to pressure profitability in this segment.

DTE Stock Price Movement

Over the past six months, DTE shares have rallied 7.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are PG&E Corporation PCG, Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED and Duke Energy DUK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PCG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 15.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.65, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 10%.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $6.09, which suggests a year-over-year jump of 6.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 revenues stands at $33.61 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 4.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $6.71, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 6.3%.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.