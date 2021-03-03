DTE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.66, changing hands as low as $115.85 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTE's low point in its 52 week range is $71.21 per share, with $135.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.32. The DTE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

