DTE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.61, changing hands as high as $106.72 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTE's low point in its 52 week range is $90.14 per share, with $116.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.03. The DTE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

