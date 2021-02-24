US Markets

DTCC proposes one-day settlement for stock trades

Huw Jones Reuters
Global securities settlement house DTCC proposed on Wednesday a two-year timetable for introducing one-day settlement to cut risk in securities transactions in the United States.

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global securities settlement house DTCC proposed on Wednesday a two-year timetable for introducing one-day settlement to cut risk in securities transactions in the United States.

"Based on extensive industry engagement conducted throughout 2020, early indications suggest that market participants increasingly favor the move to T+1," DTCC said in a statement.

