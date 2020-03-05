IPOs
SAIG

DTC auto insurance provider Safe Auto Insurance withdraws $50 million IPO

Safe Auto Insurance Group, a direct-to-consumer auto insurance provider, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Thursday. It originally filed in May 2019 with a proposed deal size of $50 million.

The Columbus, OH-based company was founded in 1993 and booked $436 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAIG. BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

