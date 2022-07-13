US Markets

Dt Telekom to sell tower business to North American consortium - Handelsblatt

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE aims to decide on the sale of its tower business on Wednesday, and a surprise bid by a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group Digital Bridge is internally seen as the winner, daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday.

The paper cited three people familiar with the sales process. The consortium was expected to acquire a majority stake in the tower business, the paper said, citing financial and company sources.

Deutsche Telekom declined comment on the report.

