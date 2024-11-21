DT Midstream upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi upgraded DT Midstream (DTM) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $115, up from $90. The recently announced $1.2bB acquisition of three Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-regulated pipelines “distinguishes the company and starts DTM on a path to expanding its investor base,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says DT’s pipeline segment will grow to 70% of the overall business, a premium segment that’s contribution is now significantly higher than its natural gas peers. Additionally, the company is now over $10bB in market cap, which should attract attention from a wider investor base, including international investors, contends Citi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.