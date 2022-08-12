DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DT Midstream:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$454m ÷ (US$8.3b - US$180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, DT Midstream has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

NYSE:DTM Return on Capital Employed August 12th 2022

So How Is DT Midstream's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at DT Midstream, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.6% from 7.4% three years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, DT Midstream has decreased its current liabilities to 2.2% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that DT Midstream is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 42% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

