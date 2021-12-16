DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.84, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DTM was $45.84, representing a -9.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.52 and a 19.97% increase over the 52 week low of $38.21.

DTM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dtm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DTM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 12.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DTM at 4.63%.

