DT Midstream, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

DT Midstream will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, with a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET.

DT Midstream, Inc. will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed via a live internet broadcast, with toll-free telephone dial-in options provided for participants in the U.S. and Canada. DT Midstream is focused on natural gas infrastructure, operating pipelines and storage systems across the U.S. and Canada, while also pursuing goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. More details are available on their website.

$DTM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DTM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$DTM Insider Trading Activity

$DTM insiders have traded $DTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDY ELLIS (E.V.P., Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,854 shares for an estimated $1,753,804 .

. ROBERT C JR SKAGGS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $86,924 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY A JEWELL (Executive V.P., CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 235 shares for an estimated $22,946 and 0 sales.

$DTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $DTM stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DTM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025

$DTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DTM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $103.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $102.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 01/28/2025

Full Release



DETROIT, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) plans to announce second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025.





DT Midstream has scheduled a conference call to discuss results for 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) the same day. Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at this





link





. The participant toll-free telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada is 888.596.4144, and the toll number is 646.968.2525; the passcode is 9881735. International access numbers are available





here





.





The webcast will be archived on the DT Midstream website at investor.dtmidstream.com.







About DT Midstream







DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at



www.dtmidstream.com



.



