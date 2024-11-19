News & Insights

DT Midstream Expands with Major Pipeline Acquisition

November 19, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

An update from DT Midstream ( (DTM) ) is now available.

DT Midstream, Inc. has announced a $1.2 billion acquisition of three FERC-regulated natural gas pipelines from ONEOK, Inc., expanding its reach across the Midwest. This strategic move, expected to close by early 2025, will increase DT Midstream’s pipeline segment to about 70% of its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of connecting supply basins with demand centers, supported by strong contracts, and is anticipated to enhance its business profile and future growth opportunities.

