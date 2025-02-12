DT MIDSTREAM Earnings Preview: Recent $DTM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DT MIDSTREAM ($DTM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $256,890,136 and earnings of $0.90 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DTM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DT MIDSTREAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of DT MIDSTREAM stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,046,943 shares (+2133.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,527,542
- STANDARD INVESTMENTS LLC added 965,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,906,900
- FMR LLC added 754,839 shares (+1476.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,375,635
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 683,744 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,984,665
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 655,695 shares (+171.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,576,968
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 444,241 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,943,997
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. added 410,571 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,295,514
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.