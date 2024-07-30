Is DT Midstream (DTM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DT Midstream (DTM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DT Midstream is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DT Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTM's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DTM has returned 35.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, DT Midstream is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA). The stock has returned 21.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DT Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.7% so far this year, so DTM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Plains All American Pipeline, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved +14.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on DT Midstream and Plains All American Pipeline as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

