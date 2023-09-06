DT Midstream (DTM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.47, changing hands as low as $50.90 per share. DT Midstream Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DTM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.105 per share, with $61.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.80.
Also see: Ken Fisher Stock Picks
ZDGE Options Chain
LANC Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.