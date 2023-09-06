News & Insights

Markets
DTM

DT Midstream (DTM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

September 06, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.47, changing hands as low as $50.90 per share. DT Midstream Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

DT Midstream Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DTM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.105 per share, with $61.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 ZDGE Options Chain
 LANC Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DTM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.