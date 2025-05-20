DT Midstream Achieves Investment Grade Ratings from Moody’s and Fitch

DT Midstream received investment grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch, enhancing liquidity and reducing interest expenses.

DT Midstream, Inc. recently announced that it has attained investment grade ratings from two credit agencies: Moody's upgraded its rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook, and Fitch raised its rating to BBB- with a stable outlook as well. These upgrades are expected to enhance the company's liquidity and lower its interest expenses. David Slater, CEO, emphasized that reaching investment grade was a key strategic goal since becoming a public company and reflects the company's strong balance sheet and robust business operations. DT Midstream, which operates natural gas pipelines and related facilities across the U.S. and Canada, is also committed to a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050, aiming for a 30% reduction by 2030.

Potential Positives

DT Midstream achieved investment grade credit ratings from both Moody's and Fitch, enhancing its financial credibility and attractiveness to investors.

The upgrades are expected to improve liquidity and reduce interest expenses, positively impacting the company's financial health.

The recognition of having a strong balance sheet and quality business operations reflects positively on the company's management and strategic planning.

The commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 positions DT Midstream as a forward-thinking company in the energy sector, aligning with sustainability trends and consumer expectations.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving investment grade ratings, the press release does not address any potential existing liabilities or risks associated with the company's debt, which could impact future financial stability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements throughout the release indicates uncertainty regarding future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's long-term strategies.

The mention of numerous risks, including changes in general economic conditions and geopolitical events, highlights potential vulnerabilities that could negatively affect operations and profitability.

FAQ

What credit rating upgrades has DT Midstream achieved?

DT Midstream has achieved investment grade ratings from Moody’s (Baa3) and Fitch (BBB-) with stable outlooks.

How does DT Midstream's rating affect its liquidity?

The investment grade ratings are expected to improve liquidity and reduce interest expenses for DT Midstream.

What is the significance of DT Midstream's investment grade rating?

It reflects the strength of DT Midstream's balance sheet and the quality of its business operations.

What services does DT Midstream provide?

DT Midstream operates natural gas pipelines, storage, and gathering systems, transporting gas for various customers across the U.S. and Canada.

What sustainability goals does DT Midstream have?

DT Midstream aims for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and plans to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

DETROIT, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced that it has achieved an investment grade rating with two agencies:







Moody’s Ratings upgraded DTM’s credit rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook on May 16, 2025; and





Fitch Ratings upgraded DTM’s credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook on October 3, 2024.







With investment grade ratings from these two credit agencies, DTM expects an improvement in liquidity and reduced interest expense.





“Achievement of an investment grade credit rating was a strategic goal we had since we became a standalone public company,” said David Slater, President and CEO. “The ratings upgrades are a recognition of the strength of our balance sheet and the quality and scale of our business.”







About DT Midstream







DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.







Forward-looking Statements







This release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, business prospects, outcomes of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, and other matters, based on what we believe to be reasonable assumptions and on information currently available to us.





Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “expectations,” “plans,” “strategy,” “prospects,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “should,” “see,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “confident” and other words of similar meaning. The absence of such words, expressions or statements, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. In particular, express or implied statements relating to future earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, tax rates and other measures of financial performance, future actions, conditions or events, potential future plans, strategies or transactions of DT Midstream, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual future results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, estimated, or budgeted. Many factors may impact forward-looking statements of DT Midstream including, but not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions, including increases in interest rates and associated Federal Reserve policies, a potential economic recession, and the impact of inflation on our business; industry changes, including the impact of consolidations, alternative energy sources, technological advances, infrastructure constraints and changes in competition; changes in global trade policies and tariffs; global supply chain disruptions; actions taken by third-party operators, producers, processors, transporters and gatherers; changes in expected production from Expand Energy and other third parties in our areas of operation; demand for natural gas gathering, transmission, storage, transportation and water services; the availability and price of natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels; our ability to successfully and timely implement our business plan; our ability to complete organic growth projects on time and on budget; our ability to finance, complete, or successfully integrate acquisitions; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Midwest Pipeline Acquisition and our ability to manage the risks of the Midwest Pipeline Acquisition; the price and availability of debt and equity financing; restrictions in our existing and any future credit facilities and indentures; the effectiveness of our information technology and operational technology systems and practices to detect and defend against evolving cyber attacks on United States critical infrastructure; changing laws regarding cybersecurity and data privacy, and any cybersecurity threat or event; operating hazards, environmental risks, and other risks incidental to gathering, storing and transporting natural gas; geologic and reservoir risks and considerations; natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, casualty losses and other matters beyond our control; the impact of outbreaks of illnesses, epidemics and pandemics, and any related economic effects; the impacts of geopolitical events, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; labor relations and markets, including the ability to attract, hire and retain key employee and contract personnel; large customer defaults; changes in tax status, as well as changes in tax rates and regulations; the effects and associated cost of compliance with existing and future laws and governmental regulations, such as the Inflation Reduction Act; changes in environmental laws, regulations or enforcement policies, including laws and regulations relating to pipeline safety, climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; changes in laws and regulations or enforcement policies, including those relating to construction and operation of new interstate gas pipelines, ratemaking to which our pipelines may be subject, or other non-environmental laws and regulations; our ability to qualify for federal income tax credits by Clean Fuels Gathering; our ability to develop low carbon business opportunities and deploy greenhouse gas reducing technologies; changes in insurance markets impacting costs and the level and types of coverage available; the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices; the success of our risk management strategies; the suspension, reduction or termination of our customers’ obligations under our commercial agreements; disruptions due to equipment interruption or failure at our facilities, or third-party facilities on which our business is dependent; the effects of future litigation; and the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the SEC.





The above list of factors is not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on Form 10-K and any other reports filed with the SEC. Given the uncertainties and risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.



