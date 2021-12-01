DT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.48, changing hands as low as $57.97 per share. Dynatrace Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DT's low point in its 52 week range is $36.88 per share, with $80.1276 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.19.

