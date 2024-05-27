DT Capital Ltd. Updates AGM Attendance Details

DT Capital Ltd. (HK:0356) has released an update.

DT Capital Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 24, 2024, stating that executive Director Mr. Su Chunxiang was unable to attend due to other business commitments. This update is an addition to the previously released poll results of the AGM, with no other changes to the originally published information. The announcement was made by order of the board, chaired by Ms. Chan Pui Kwan.

For further insights into HK:0356 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.