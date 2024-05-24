News & Insights

DT Capital Ltd. Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

DT Capital Ltd. (HK:0356) has released an update.

DT Capital Ltd. has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of WM CPA Limited as auditors, and the approval of mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The company confirms full shareholder attendance and voting rights, with no abstentions or opposition noted.

