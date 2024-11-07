DSW Capital Sees Strong October, Upgrades FY25 Guidance

News & Insights

DSW Capital Plc (GB:DSW) has released an update.

DSW Capital PLC has reported a strong trading performance for October 2024, driven by high levels of M&A activity ahead of the Autumn Budget, and has upgraded its financial guidance for FY25. The acquisition of DR Solicitors is expected to enhance earnings and contribute significantly to the group’s revenue and profit. Despite some anticipated slowdown in M&A activity for the rest of the year, DSW remains confident in its diversified growth strategy.

