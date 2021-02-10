DSV Panalpina Q4 slightly below forecast, expects stronger 2021 profits

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV Panalpina DSV.CO on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations and but said it expects higher profits this year.

The transport logistics firm said operating profit before special items in the period stood at 2.62 billion Danish crowns, compared with 2.71 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

DSV expects operating profit before special items at 10.5 billion to 11.5 billion crowns this year, up from 9.5 billion crowns last year, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

