DSV Panalpina buys logistics unit of Kuwait's Agility in $4.1 bln deal

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Published
COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV Panalpina DSV.CO said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the logistics division of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Co AGLT.KW in an all-share deal worth $4.1 billion.

