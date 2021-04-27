DSV Panalpina buys logistics unit of Kuwait's Agility in $4.1 bln deal

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV Panalpina DSV.CO said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the logistics division of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Co AGLT.KW in an all-share deal worth $4.1 billion.

