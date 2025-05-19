Is DSV (DSDVY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. DSV (DSDVY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DSV is one of 124 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DSV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSDVY's full-year earnings has moved 20.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DSDVY has gained about 11.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 4.2% on average. This means that DSV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB). The stock has returned 46.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, DSV is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.9% so far this year, so DSDVY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DSV and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DSV (DSDVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.