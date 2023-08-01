DSV AS - Class B (DSDVF) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 228.45

The average one-year price target for DSV AS - Class B (OTC:DSDVF) has been revised to 228.45 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 215.10 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 152.80 to a high of 282.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from the latest reported closing price of 198.94 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSV AS - Class B. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSDVF is 0.58%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 44,881K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 12.78% over the last quarter.
ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,667K shares. No change in the last quarter.
WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 37.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 81.96% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 10.42% over the last quarter.
NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 33.86% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
