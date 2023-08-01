News & Insights

Stocks
DSDVF

DSV AS - Class B (DSDVF) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 228.45

August 01, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for DSV AS - Class B (OTC:DSDVF) has been revised to 228.45 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 215.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 152.80 to a high of 282.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from the latest reported closing price of 198.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSV AS - Class B. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSDVF is 0.58%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 44,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSDVF / DSV AS - Class B Shares Held by Institutions

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 12.78% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,667K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 37.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 81.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 10.42% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVF by 33.86% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSDVF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.