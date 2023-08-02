DSV AS - ADR (DSDVY) Price Target Increased by 8.40% to 115.50

The average one-year price target for DSV AS - ADR (OTC:DSDVY) has been revised to 115.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.40% from the prior estimate of 106.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.25 to a high of 142.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from the latest reported closing price of 99.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSV AS - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSDVY is 0.08%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.27% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Equitable Trust holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 24.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVY by 62.23% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSDVY by 6.75% over the last quarter.

