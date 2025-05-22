DSS, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 28% Revenue Growth and Significant Debt Reduction

DSS, Inc. reports Q1 2025 financial results with strong revenue growth, debt reduction, and improved cash flow.

DSS, Inc. announced its financial results for Q1 2025, showcasing significant growth and improvements in its operations. The company achieved a 28% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by a 30% boost in printed product sales and nearly double the rental income from its real estate segment. DSS also completed asset monetization by selling its Plano, TX facility for $9.5 million, resulting in a total of $12.88 million generated from investing activities for the quarter. The organization prioritized debt reduction, using proceeds from sales to pay down over $8 million in debt, and raised $1.5 million in new equity capital. CEO Jason Grady emphasized the effectiveness of their financial realignment strategy and expressed optimism about future growth as the company focuses on building a solid foundation and identifying value-enhancing opportunities.

Potential Positives

28% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth, driven by significant increases in printed product sales and rental income from real estate.

Successful strategic asset monetization with the sale of its Plano, TX facility for $9.5 million, enhancing cash flow.

Reduction of over $8 million in total debt, demonstrating a commitment to balance sheet optimization.

Raised $1.5 million in new equity capital through partner company Impact BioMedical, strengthening shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights strong revenue growth, it does not address any specific challenges or risks faced in the operational streamlining and financial repositioning process, which may indicate underlying instability.



The mention of a "renewed focus" on high-potential business units suggests previous efforts may not have been effective, raising concerns about the company's strategic direction prior to this announcement.



Forward-looking statements indicate a reliance on uncertain assumptions, emphasizing potential risks that could significantly affect future results, which may create doubts for investors regarding the sustainability of improvements.

FAQ

What are DSS, Inc.'s recent financial results for Q1 2025?

DSS, Inc. reported a 28% year-over-year revenue growth and significant improvements in key financial metrics for Q1 2025.

How much did DSS, Inc. reduce its debt in Q1 2025?

The company paid down over $8 million in total debt during the first quarter of 2025, enhancing its balance sheet.

What was the revenue growth in printed product sales?

Printed product sales rose by 30% in Q1 2025, contributing to DSS's overall revenue increase.

Did DSS, Inc. raise any new equity capital in Q1 2025?

Yes, DSS raised $1.5 million in new equity capital through its partner company, Impact BioMedical.

What is DSS, Inc.'s focus for the remainder of 2025?

DSS is focusing on execution in its core verticals and identifying smart opportunities for long-term value throughout 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSS Insider Trading Activity

$DSS insiders have traded $DSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN has made 2 purchases buying 1,025,746 shares for an estimated $999,999 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $DSS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating across diverse industries including packaging, real estate, and biomedical innovation, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting meaningful progress in its financial repositioning and a strong foundation for corporate execution in the coming quarters.





In a quarter focused on streamlining operations and financial discipline, DSS delivered significant improvements in key financial metrics:







28% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth: Total revenues rose sharply, fueled by a 30% increase in printed product sales and a nearly doubling of rental income from the company’s real estate segment, which grew from $400,000 to $714,000.









Strategic Asset Monetization: The Company completed the sale of its Plano, TX facility, for $9.5 million, contributing to $12.88 million in cash from investing activities during the quarter.









Debt Reduction and Capital Discipline: DSS used proceeds from asset sales and investments to pay down over $8 million in total debt, reflecting a clear commitment to balance sheet optimization.









Strengthening Shareholder Equity: Through its partner company Impact BioMedical, DSS raised $1.5 million in new equity capital during Q1.









Improved Operating Cash Flow: Net cash used in operations improved from $2.15 million in Q1 2024 to $1.64 million in Q1 2025, underscoring early operational efficiencies.











“These results show clear, measurable progress in the financial realignment strategy we launched earlier this year,” said Jason Grady, CEO of DSS, Inc. “In my January letter to shareholders, I outlined the urgent need to cut inefficiencies, strengthen our balance sheet, and lay the groundwork for sustained growth. This quarter proves that work is paying off. As we continue to streamline operations, we’re now turning our attention toward execution in our core verticals and identifying smart, accretive opportunities that will drive long-term value. The foundation is in place and now we’re building on it.”





The Company plans to continue to showcase measurable results from initiatives in development, operations, and M&A activity as the year progresses. With a renewed focus on high-potential business units and capital allocation, DSS is positioning itself for a dynamic second half of 2025 and beyond.





To read the 2025 CEO shareholder letter, visit:





investors.dssworld.com











Forward-looking Statements



:





The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







About DSS, Inc.



:





DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) is a multinational company operating businesses across multiple high-growth sectors. DSS focuses on creating, acquiring, and investing in innovative companies that drive sustainable value for its shareholders.







For investor and media inquiries or additional information, please contact:







DSS, Inc. Investor Relations









Email





: IR@dssworld.com









Phone





: +1 (585) 565-2422



