DSS (DSS) Price Target Decreased by 89.13% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for DSS (NYSEAM:DSS) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is a decrease of 89.13% from the prior estimate of $28.15 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 194.74% from the latest reported closing price of $1.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSS. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSS is 0.00%, an increase of 88.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.87% to 164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 31K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSS by 63.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSS by 17.39% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 68.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSS by 234.50% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.