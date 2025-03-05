News & Insights

$DSP stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 05, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

March 05, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

$DSP stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,938,211 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DSP:

$DSP Insider Trading Activity

$DSP insiders have traded $DSP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LARRY MADDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 192,852 shares for an estimated $3,165,095.
  • MAX O VALDES sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $153,828

$DSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $DSP stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

