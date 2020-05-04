DSP Group Posts Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) reported a first quarter non-GAAP loss per share of $0.04 compared to non-GAAP profit per share of $0.05, previous year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues were $28.2 million, essentially flat year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter. Revenues from growth initiatives were $18.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 3%.

