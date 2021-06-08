DSP Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSPG) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Despite strong share price growth of 35% for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 14 June 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Ofer Elyakim Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that DSP Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$394m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.4m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 26% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$327k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.3m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that DSP Group, Inc. pays Ofer Elyakim north of the industry median. Furthermore, Ofer Elyakim directly owns US$11m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$327k US$330k 14% Other US$2.0m US$1.6m 86% Total Compensation US$2.4m US$1.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. DSP Group is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

DSP Group, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, DSP Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 53% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 1.1% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has DSP Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 35%, over three years, would leave most DSP Group, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

